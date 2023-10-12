From November 24th to 26th Milan Games Week & Cartoomics in collaboration with Fiera Milano and Fandango Club Creators, is preparing to collect the passions and stories of players, readers and dreamers in a 3-day event with 4 pavilions, covering 8000 m2 more than the last edition and leaving plenty of space for the many guests from the world of video games, comics, board games and even cinema. After the already announced Shinichi Ishizuka, Chris Claremont, Esad Ribic and Masaru Kitao, other names enrich the cast of international guests. The news begins with Saldapress which returns again this year with an exceptional guest: for the first time in Italy, the mangaka Sergei will be present, author of Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear, one of the most popular manga of the moment which has already almost three million copies sold. Mondadori will host the English writer Samantha Shannon, author of dystopian and fantasy novels who will present at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics the highly anticipated Un Giorno di Notte Cadente, published by Oscar Mondadori, the new novel set in the same world as The Priory of the Tree of Oranges. Salani Editore will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the literary phenomenon Harry Potter, hosting Arch Apolar, the Thai illustrator who created the splendid covers of the exclusive edition of the twenty-five year anniversary, present all three days to sign the unmissable collection.

With the aim of involving an increasingly wider audience and extending the cultural proposal of MGWCMX 2023, the event will host an event within the event: in fact, Fantasticon Film Fest (FFF), the new festival dedicated to the world of cinema which will take place inside the auditorium of Fiera Milano Rho, screening anime, fantasy and horror films in a 900-seat room set up with the latest generation tools. Organized by Echo and Fiera Milano and with the artistic direction of Manlio Gomarasca, the FFF intends to offer a unique cinematic experience both to fans of all ages and to curious new spectators. Unmissable national previews have already been confirmed such as the anime Blue Giant, based on the manga by Shinichi Ishizuka and City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust, the new cult film of the 80s. For horror fans, however, the program includes the screening of Slotherhouse and The Well, the latest production by Federico Zampaglione, also on the list of special guests. Finally, among the first confirmed guests are Lamberto Bava, the famous filmmaker Dario Argento, who will be presented with the Legend Award and the Manetti bros., with a special event dedicated to Diabolik.

Even board games, a timeless gaming experience that has been rapidly expanding in recent years, will be the undisputed protagonists of MGWCMX 2023. The brand new Unplugged area will welcome the major boardgame publishing houses with many exclusives. First of all, offered by Ravensburger, the expansion of the Disney collectible card game, Lorcana – Rise of the Floodborn, which can be purchased directly at the fair in an absolute preview. For card game enthusiasts, a surprise from YouTuber Lyon: the content creator will present “Orda”, the recent collectible card game he created and produced. Furthermore, in the entire area it will be possible to get lost among the spectacular stands that await all visitors for unforgettable matches and moments to be enjoyed in company. There will also be no shortage of musical guests from 105: the well-known rappers Rhove and Boro Boro, in fact, will perform live on Saturday and Sunday respectively to bring the best of their music on stage. The list of artists expands further thanks to the DSYRE Urban Show, which will help transform the Fieramilano pavilions into the place where the most beloved artists of the rap, trap and urban scene will gather: Diss Gacha, Slings, Bello Figo, Vegas Jones, Emis Killa, Mattak, Chakra, Ensi & Nerone, Shari and Rossella Essence, will be entrusted with the task of composing the soundtrack of this event.

For fighting game fans, a preview of the gameplay of Tekken 8 will be shown during the event by industry experts, who on the same stage will interview key figures from the world of Italian and international development. The aforementioned guests Sebastian Kalemba and Patrice Desilets are joined by Davide Soliani​, who joined Ubisoft Milan in 1998 and became Creative Director of the studio in 2008. Davide leads the team that created Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope , the two titles created in partnership with Nintendo that combine the world of Mario with that of the Rabbids. To strengthen the presence of Italian development studios, the Central Stage will host 3 important entities: Memorable Games, Milestone and Storm in a Teacup who will present their most recent works and reveal the behind-the-scenes on video game development for all enthusiasts and aspiring developers . Finally, for competitive and eSports fans, the central stage will offer all spectators exciting Call of Duty Warzone challenges that will take place on Saturday within the God Wager All Stars, the project of pro-player Dario “Moonryde” Ferracci , involving the Italian players of the God Wager League and on Sunday the strongest players in the country and Liam “Jukeyz” James, one of the best in the world in Call of Duty Warzone, Red Bull player and streamer from West Derby, Liverpool. Furthermore, Moonryde himself will be present near the event on the occasion of the fourth stage of Red Bull Street Streamer, the project on wheels transported by a van equipped for latest generation traveling streaming, which aims to explore the behind-the-scenes of the world of gaming , offering a completely new retrospective on the competitive landscape.

Euronics will be present at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics as sponsor of the largest gaming area of ​​the event, the Freeplay Area. 120 consoles and PC stations will be available to the public to try out the latest news and titles of the season. Two other large stands will enrich the gaming program of MGWCMX 2023: Nintendo and Plaion will show, in their respective areas, all their latest exclusives thanks to numerous dedicated gaming stations. The Indie Dungeon area is designed for “niche” gamers, where the independent Italian development studios DreamBits Studio, Figadei, Hexagony, Horns Level Up Games, La Fucina del Granducato, Nonstudio, Santa Ragione, Studio Kodama, will be present. Void Pointer and Volcanite Games, ready to share the details of their latest productions with the public. Finally, PG Esports will manage a busy calendar of competitive events to be discovered.