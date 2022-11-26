There Milan Games Week 2022 started yesterday in style. Even today, however, there is no shortage of appointments not to be missed. The program from ESL extensionin fact, is full of top-level events, from the Apex Legends finals to an important panel on bullying.

As always, these activities are available to everyone at the show, but those at home will also be able to follow the program on the ESL Twitch channel.

As we said, Saturday 26 November will be dedicated to the finals of the Italian championship ESL Italia Championship on the Apex Legends title, with the commentary of the pro-player and streamer Thomas “Hal” Avallone, the streamer Giulia Scala aka Giulia Focaccina and Edoardo “Eddie” Cianciosi, faces now known to the Italian community of Apex Legends.

At 16:00 it will be time for the important Open Fiber panel in collaboration with the National Bullying and Youth Discomfort Observatory which, with speeches by Luigi Ragoni, Luca Massaccesi, President of the Observatory, and the Olympic fencing champions Carolina Erba and Valerio Aspromonte, will shed light on bullying phenomenon.

Do not miss!