Milan Games Week & Cartoomics has announced the novelties of the 2023 edition with a new image and new spaces of the event distributed in four pavilions that will host the best of comics, video games, cinema and board games, covering 8000 m2 more than the last one edition. IndieDungeon will be back, the showcase dedicated for over 10 years to made in Italy video games, a reference for the sector, set up in collaboration with the trade association of the video game industry in Italy IIDEA. The announcement to participate in the competition that will see the 10 best projects win a space within the event is already open to allow the most promising developers to show off in front of an audience of enthusiasts and professionals. And to further reinforce the attention for the growth of this luxuriant sector, in the area it will also be possible to discover the five finalist video games of Indie Forge, the initiative dedicated to independent Italian development studios signed by Red Bull.

Among this year’s novelties, with a view to further expanding the cultural offer, in a marriage that unites the arts in all its forms, MGW CMX 2023 will host the first edition of the Fantasticon Film Fest, the new festival dedicated to films by type. There will be three key themes of the Festival: Anime, Fantasy and Horror will take shape in the futuristic Auditorium, next to the pavilions, a room with over 900 seats with a latest generation audio-video system where the reference masterpieces will be screened non-stop of these genres to celebrate the seventh art. A novelty made possible thanks to the collaboration with the main film distributors and players in the supply chain, which will thus allow the event to involve an ever wider audience with quality content.

As usual, the architecture of the renovated spaces of MGW CMX 2023 includes many other thematic areas, real neighborhoods that contain the best that the world of entertainment can offer. Among these, the Gaming Zone dedicated to the universe of video games. Here, talks and panels that will see the participation of major international guests will alternate with the many opportunities to try out the peripherals, accessories and video games capable of astonishing any fan present in the Freeplay area.

The protagonists of MGW CMX 2023 will also be Esports, to which the Esportshow area is dedicated, which will welcome the best teams and tournament organizers in Italy. New this year is also the God Wager All Stars, organized by the creator Moonryde: Saturday and Sunday, in fact, the strongest national and international Call of Duty Warzone players will compete to the last headshot. For the first time at MGW CMX 2023, then, the Italian Esports Awards will take place: the first award ceremony designed for Italian eSports during which the teams and personalities who have distinguished themselves most over the course of the year will be celebrated. The Studios area is the place where visitors can immerse themselves in the atmospheres of the most popular films and TV series of the past and present. A real amusement park embellished with dungeons, escape rooms, interactive sets and photo opportunities. Here there will be various costume groups ready to transport passers-by into fantastic worlds with their shows. Special guest Darlene Vogel, actress who starred in the second chapter of the Back to The Future trilogy and who, thanks to her numerous anecdotes, will allow all fans to take a leap into the atmospheres of Marty McFly’s world. Finally, ample space will be dedicated to the world of cosplay thanks to the Cosplay Ground, where among fashion shows, shootings and contests it will be possible to admire the mastery of those who are able to transform themselves into their favorite characters with passion and talent.

Electric Town is the area of ​​Japanese culture, while in the Creators World it will be possible to discover everything related to the world of Content Creators. The most famous Italian digital entertainment personalities who will welcome their fans with panels, meet & greets and game sessions to get together, have fun and interact directly with their idols. Among the guests, artists and professionals from the world of videogames and comics already announced for this edition, such as Esad Ribic and Chris Claremont. Directly from Japan Shinichi Ishizuka, an author who has stood out for his style and themes since his first works. Among his most acclaimed titles are the Blue Giant series, which explores the fascinating universe of Jazz, recently adapted into a successful anime, and Gaku, the acclaimed manga steeped in love for the mountains. Shinichi Ishizuka will be a guest of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics thanks to the collaboration with J-POP Manga, which will fulfill the dream of all the fans of the legendary author. The second new guest is Masaru Kitao, a true legend of the Japanese animation scene. The Japanese art director and character designer is certainly known for having drawn the characters of the iconic anime Death Note, but among the various projects he has worked on, Rozen Maiden, Draw your card Sakura, Nana and the feature film Metropolis also shine. Kitao also recently served as animation director for episodes of Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

Even the little ones will be able to meet their idols. In fact, celebrated content creator Lyon will be previewing his Horde trading card game and meeting fans at his activity-packed booth. News also arrives on the comics front with the presence of the Gigaciao publishing house, the innovative project that focuses its spotlight on the authors. Sio, Frafrog, Dado and Giacomo Bevilacqua will indeed be present as cartoonists, but they will also become protagonists of activities together with their fans to whom an exclusive surprise will be dedicated precisely on the occasion of MGW CMX 2023. The event will come to life from Friday 24th to Sunday November 26th. Tickets are already available at a special price on the site milangamesweek.it.