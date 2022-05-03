New spaces, great stories, exceptional guests: it is with these premises that the return of Milan Games Week & Cartoomicsthe great event produced and organized by Milan fair in collaboration with Fandango Club Creators able to combine the most important Italian event dedicated to video games, esports, digital entertainment and geek culture, with the historic event that for years has celebrated the world of comics, publishing and entertainment .

In 2021, for the first time ever, the event brought together “as one” the two Milanese events of the geek and nerd world: a winning choice that guaranteed such a success as to repeat the experience again this year. The dates are already fixed, from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 Novemberand the location will, as always, be the traditional exhibition district of Fiera Milano in Rho: this year, however, the space dedicated to the event will be even larger, to accommodate a higher number of fans and tell as many “stories” as possible.

The ticket office will officially open Claudio Di Biagio, director, screenwriter, radio speaker, youtuber and – above all – host of Mix & Match, the format of Fandango Club Creators powered by Monster Energy that will accompany its loyal audience up to Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. Claudio will open the dances during the usual live of the program on the Twitch FuniverseOfficial channel, on the day May 4th starting at 18:00.

From tomorrow, in fact, tickets will be available on the official website, with different options tailored to the needs of each fan. With the 2022 edition, in fact, three new types of exclusive tickets are born: the Supergamer (€ 45.00), theUltrapop (€ 45.00) and the VIP (€ 99.00). All three categories offer the possibility to skip the queue at the entrance, but that’s not all: they also include early entry, great news this year that allows entry one hour before the official opening of the kermesse, a dream for anyone who loves to explore stands and pavilions without confusion.

There is no shortage of news also for the more traditional version of the ticket: the full ticket, in fact, is available at the price of € 21.00but only the first 10,000 fans will be able to grab it under these conditions. Once the first tranche is sold out, the next rate will be triggered: the most avid fans just have to hurry to win one! The same mechanic also applies to the 3-day pass – back available due to popular demand. The admission price for this package will be € 50.00, but only for the first 2,000 who purchase it. The reduced ticket, on the other hand, for children aged 6 to 10, remains fixed at € 12.00.

To secure a ticket and guarantee entry to the event, just a few clicks are enough at this link. The areas and contents to which you will be able to access will be higher than last year, for an even richer, more immersive experience able to satisfy any enthusiast. Next to the immense Gaming Zone powered by GameStop, the largest in Italy, with great returns and market previews, there will, in fact, be an area entirely dedicated to export with the main tournament organizers and the most popular competitions, and a large space dedicated to films and series, with the main communities and attractions inspired by the great entertainment franchises.

All that remains is to mark the dates on the calendar and start preparing for an incredible experience: the unmissable appointment is set for 25, 26 and 27 November 2022 at Fiera Milano Rho.