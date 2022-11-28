Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022, the great consumer show dedicated to the world of video games, comics and pop culture, produced and organized by Fiera Milano in collaboration with Fandango Club Creators, ended with 105,000 tickets sold: a record result that has already brought to the confirmation of next year’s edition, with the dates of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023: the appointment is from 24 to 26 November next year. In 2022, for the first time, the event occupied 4 pavilions of the Milanese exhibition centre. Two pavilions dedicated to video games, Esports and creators, streamers and influencers protagonists of the event.

The 2022 edition also brought great international personalities from comics and video games back to the Milanese capital: from Troy Baker, one of the greatest actors in the world of video games (Joel in The Last of Us, including the TV series), to Humberto Ramos, one of the most important designers of Spider-Man. At Milan Games Week & Cartoomics also Ed Westwick, the unforgettable Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl. There were also Andrea Pessino, Alessandro Borghi, Zerocalcare and Valerio Lundini. Among the influencers involved Ckibe, Pardini, Maracroft, Himorta, HontasG, Vikings, Giorgia Vecchini, Dado and Marco Merrino. Adding up the followers of all the profiles involved in the event, the result is over 50 million.

Competitive gaming was one of the great protagonists of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022. The first day was immediately loaded with the finals of the Tormenta Circuit and the Rainbow Six Siege Italian Cup, the first Italian cup of Ubisoft’s tactical shooter. During the weekend, the fans of the best teams had bread for their teeth with the final stages of the Vodafone Unstoppable Cup on Fortnite and the conclusion of the Italian Rocket Championship, the all-Italian Rocket League championship.

Also on display were the 21 independent development studios with their 23 titles on display, protagonists of the Indie Dungeon area, the historic area of ​​the event which celebrated its tenth anniversary this year: it is the reference showcase of made in Italy video games for the sector. Created in collaboration with IIDEA, the trade association of the video game industry in Italy, it gave students the opportunity to show off their creations to get noticed by thousands of enthusiasts and insiders.

Also highly appreciated are the exhibitions dedicated to two icons of the global comics universe: Diabolik and Spider-Man. In fact, number 1 Diabolik: The King of Terror dates back to November 1962. For the occasion, Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, in collaboration with Astorina, retraced the mystical history of Number 1 with an exhibition, just like in the exhibition that closes the celebrations for Spider-Man’s 60th birthday. Entitled “1962-2022: Happy Birthday, Spidey!”, it was created in collaboration with WOW Spazio Fumetto Museum of Comics.