Three days dedicated to the best of video games, comics, cinema, board games and music. From the iconic manga artists Shinichi Ishizuka, Sergei and Masaru Kitao, to the stars of the American scene such as Chris Claremont and Esad Ribic. Also present were the major exponents of international gaming such as Patrice Desilets and Sebastian Kalemba and the best of young adult publishing and illustration such as Samantha Shannon and Arch Apolar. Great film premieres at the Fantasticon Film Fest. Thanks to this edition it will be possible to experience the rich cultural panorama of Gen Z at 360°.

The appointment is on 24, 25 and 26 November in pavilions 9, 11, 13 and 15 and at the Fieramilano Auditorium (Rho). Tickets are already on sale at Milangamesweek.it

Milan, November 2023 – The 2023 edition will be the biggest ever for Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, which is preparing to open its curtain with the aim of uniting all the arts and forms of expression within a single cross-media event where all visitors will be able to find the best of their passions on display. From Friday 24th to Sunday 26 Novemberthe pavilions 9, 11, 13 And 15 of Fieramilano (Rho) will thus be transformed into the meeting point for thousands of visitors and enthusiasts, adding 8000 m2 of surface to the previous edition.

The gaming soul of the event will be the protagonist of pavilions 11, 13 and 15 thanks to numerous stations and gaming opportunities that will allow you to try out the season’s titles. From single to multiplayer, through platformers, adventures, RPGs and racing games, all the best of the gaming panorama will be available in a single center of interest. There is also plenty of space for the previews among which they stand out Tekken 8, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown And Simon The Sorcerer Originswho will be present at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics to give you a taste of the upcoming gaming future. And so as not to forget the echoes of the past, the exclusive statue of Grendizerpresent to celebrate the game UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet and 45 years since the first Italian broadcast of the legendary space anime. As further testimony to the historicization of videogames and the projection of the industry towards the future, during the three days of the event it will be possible to discover the art and skills of the many first-rate guests from the gaming scene. From Patrice Desiletsfounder of Panache Digital Games and Creative Director of the first Assassin’s Creedto Sebastian KalembaAnimation Director of Cyberpunk 2077 and Game Director of the new saga of The Witcherthe best titles in history will no longer have secrets and the doors will be opened on the great productions arriving in the coming years.

Alongside big gaming, Hall 13 will also host isybankthe digital bank of Intesa Sanpaolo, Main Partner Of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. In its dedicated area it will be possible to meet Gianandrea Muià, Sara “Kurolily” Stefanizzi And Roberta “Ckibe” Sorgetry numerous video games from the past and present, win incredible prizes up for grabs and recharge your smartphone if you run out of battery in the middle of a photo of a cosplayer or a video of your favorite talent!

Even small things are responsible for big changes and for this reason the videogames made in Italy will be another great protagonist of this edition projected towards the future of Milan Games Week & Cartoomicswhere a promising overview of the great growth of development in Italy, will be distributed across the area Indie Dungeonswhere you can try the winning games of the competition announced by the trade association IIDEAand the space dedicated to the five finalists of Red Bull Indie Forgethe project designed to give wings to indie developers in the country.

Samsung confirms its presence again this year Milan Games Week & Cartoomics inside the Samsung Morning Stars Village by Dive in pavilion 13. Here you can meet and challenge the team’s pro players Morning Stars, you will be able to test yourself by playing with numerous devices and all gaming enthusiasts will be able to live an immersive experience with the best technology. Saturday 25 November Dario Moccia And Kurolily they will be the protagonists of an exclusive talk show to discover all the latest news from the world of video games and comics and you will be able to experience a special moment of meet & greet with the public.

Alongside video games, great music will also be present at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. Alongside the ones already announced Diss Gacha, Slings, Nice Cool, Vegas Jones, Emis Killa, Mattak, Chakras, Ensi & Nerone, Shari And Rossella Essenceprotagonists of the three days in DSYRE Urban Show it’s at Rhove And Boron star of the music show of Radio 105Saturday 25 November, an exclusive preview: the young singer Sethuin art Marco De Lauriwill go up to the Central Stage to share with fans a tribute cover which – as a true admirer – dedicates to the videogame phenomenon Genshin Impact.

Designed for PVP and online gaming is the area Esportshow, the point of reference for fans of the competitive scene. Here, without stopping, it will be possible to see the best players and teams in action and experience first-hand unforgettable challenges on the video games of the moment. And alongside the competitive thrill, an unmissable event will be the Italian Esports Awardsthe awards ceremony dedicated to Italian eSports, which will be held on Friday 24 November under the spotlight of Central Stage.

An event within an event designed for all cinema enthusiasts, this year will be hosted within the innovative auditorium of Fiera Milano Rho, where the first edition of the Fantasticon Film Fest, whose schedule will be defined by horror, fantasy and anime cinema. Among the great guests present there will be i Manetti Bros. to preview Diabolik Who Are You?And Dario Argento who will receive the Legend Award to career from Ilaria Pastorelli. The director of Italian origins Andrea Niada will be present at the screening of his new horror film on Friday 24th Home Education – The rules of evil. To access the screenings you need to have a ticket Milan Games Week & Cartoomics and since places are limited, you will have to reserve yours by following the information on the site fantasticnfilmfest.it.

Once the screen is turned off, the second soul of the event lives on paper and in the area Planet Comics & Books, where it will be possible to discover all the news from the best publishing houses. Among these, in preview, Samantha Shannon will present his new book One Day of Falling Night and they will celebrate 25 years of Harry Potter together with Arch Apolarillustrator of the covers of the special edition celebrating the anniversary of the magical best seller, ea Serena Riglietti, author of the iconic illustrations of the first edition, in a unique and unmissable opportunity to relive the unforgettable moments spent with the most famous boy wizard in modern literature. Speaking of famous protagonists and illustrations, Astorina will celebrate the myth of Diabolik with an exhibition of props from the film trilogy where, for the occasion, the iconic one will be present Jaguar “black panther” used during filming. Furthermore, for the most sought-after collectors, new ones will also be present special coins created by the Polygraphic Institute and the State Mint dedicated to Diabolik, Ginko and Eva.

Even the best authors and designers will be present at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023. Directly from Japan, Shinichi Ishizuka, Sergei And Masaru Kitao they will tell the tricks of the trade, retracing their legendary careers and offering a unique retrospective on the oriental artistic scene. On the Western Front, however, Chris Claremont And Hex Ribicwill show their art and their most famous works, proposing an authoritative and original point of view on the highly followed and timeless universe of superheroes.

In a perfect mix of art and play, Unplugged it will be the home of the analogue world. Board games, trading cards, gadgets and much more will await all visitors. For card game lovers, the new expansion will be available as a preview Lorcana – Rise of the Floodbornwhile the YouTuber’s fans Lyon they will be able to discover his new card game with him Horde. Furthermore, thanks to the best players in the sector, it will be possible to try the many new products and great classics.

Milan Games Week & Cartoomics is the event designed for generation Z, capable of combining the most important Italian event of the last decade dedicated to gaming, eSports, digital entertainment and geek culture with the historic event that for over 30 years celebrates the world of comics, manga and publishing. This year’s edition was able to count on editorial partners such as Corriere dello Sport And All Sports who have created a special available within the event for all three days. From November 24th to 26th, it will be enough to cross the threshold of pavilions 9, 11, 13, 15 and the auditorium of Fieramilano (Rho) to live a memorable experience and conclude on a high note an artistically incisive year that will contribute to changing the future forever. Tickets are available on the site milangamesweek.it.