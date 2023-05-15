Milan Games Week & Cartoomics will return in 2023 and will be able to count on the collaboration of the Dutch artist Tom Jilesen, illustrator and animator for over 15 years in the entertainment industry. Jilesen has created the new official visual of the 2023 edition, described as a “vortex of interconnected individuals and defined uniquely by their passions that points to a future free and full of opportunities.” You can see it just below. For tickets, just go to the official website. The dates to mark on the calendar are November 24th, 25th and 26th.

Milan Games Week & Cartoomics also changes its look by entrusting its image to the graphic Sicilian designer Camarafounder together with RSH of the multidisciplinary collective Câimbra, who created a graphic representation of the contractions MGW+CMX which depicts the aerial evolutions of a shinobi, the historical Japanese figure known for its agility and speed which well describes the dynamism of this project ever more advanced.

Furthermore, the fair expands and – still in Rho Fieramilano – will cover 38,000 m2, or 8,000 m2 more than last year. There will be four pavilions divided into themed areas, i.e. Studios that will host the best entertainment among the main costume and impersonator communities; Electric Town, the space dedicated to everything from the East: manga, anime, videogames, food and gadgets and a Gaming Zone with hundreds of consoles for free play. Added to these are also new spaces for shows, talks and panels distributed over 6 stages which add to a spectacular new-concept Central Stage, which dominates the huge arenas of the Esportshow, the Comics & Games area and the Creators World .

Official visual of the 2023 edition

Milan Games Week & Cartoomics will also have various guests including Patrice Desilets, currently Game Designer of Panache Digital Games, an independent development studio he founded in 2014 and previously involved in the production of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, as well as the first creative director of the successful franchise Assassin’s Creed. In addition, Sebastian Kalemba, now Game Director at CD PROJECT RED, will also be present, leading the project of the new The Witcher trilogy, previously leading the team that made Cyberpunk 2077 and Lead Animator for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In the field of comics there will also be Esad Ribic (Thor and Conan), Chris Claremont (X-Men: The Uncanny X-Men), Chris Claremont (Dark Phoenix). For Star Wars fans then there is Albin Johnson, the founder of the 501st Legion, the largest Star Wars costuming group in the world. Following daughter Katie’s diagnosis of cancer in 2005, Johnson and the R2-D2 Builders Club created R2-KT to raise awareness of childhood diseases. MGWCMX will therefore be the next destination for Pink Force Day: an important international charity initiative in memory of Katie whose testimonial is the likeable droid R2-KT and which will find space within the large Star Wars area in Hall 11 of Rho Fieramilano.