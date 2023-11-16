Milan Games Week & Cartoomics returns to surprise us again in 2023, precisely from 24 to 26 November at the Rho exhibition center in Milan, with a new edition of the event that promises to be full of events and exceptional guests: let’s discover the program together.

Let’s start from the gaming side: in fact, the three main hardware houses in the gaming world (i.e. PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo) will be present and will show the great titles released during 2023. But be careful, there are also two important previews…

The first is that of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Visitors will in fact have the opportunity to play a demo of the Ubisoft title which will be available starting from January 18, 2024.

Instead, we are talking about a real world premiere as far as this is concerned Simon the Sorcerer Origins, the highly anticipated return of the beloved graphic adventure saga.

Furthermore, there will be many guests from the world of video games, including Davide Soliani of Ubisoft Milan. As regards the eSports side, however, we would like to point out that the prizes of the Italian eSports Awards to the best eSports athletes in our country.

Moving on to the cinematographic side, it is necessary to mention the inauguration of a new event: the Fantasticon a real small fantasy film festival that will see many Italian and international premieres.

Among these we certainly mention the new film by the Manetti Bros. “Diabolik, who are you?“, some notable horror titles including “The Well”, the new film by Federico Zampaglione, and the anime works “Mind Game” and “Blue Giant”

For further information we invite you to visit the official website of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023as many exceptional guests will be present (including Dario Moccia and Alessandro del Piero) and a series of events and conferences not to be missed.