After the great success of the last editions the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023 is preparing to return during the autumn. We will be able to participate in the event from 24 to 26 November at Fiera Milano Rho. There will be so many new features this year, starting with the name. The organizers have in fact decided to rename the event MGWCMX 2023 just to highlight the evolution it has had over the years since its birth.

To celebrate the announcement, the official visual of this new edition, created by the Dutch artist, was also shown Tom Jilesen. Among the first international guests we find none other than Chris Claremontone of the most important artists Marvel of the last decades that has revolutionized the world of the X-Men with its sagas, but also Sebastián Kalemba Of CD PROJECT REDwho will direct the new chapters of The Witcher.

But let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the organizers.

MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2023: IT’S INSTANT FUTURE

THE FUTURE IS NOW AND HAS A NEW FACE: MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS EVOLVE IN MGWCMX 2023

The international event dedicated to video games, esports, board games, comics, manga and the world of animation is back. With the 2023 edition, Milan Games Week & Cartoomics demonstrates its intention to become the main European attraction for pop-culture enthusiasts and transforms itself into MGWCMX: the event “designed” on generation Z. The dates to mark 24, 25 and 26 November are on the calendar, the pavilions of Rho Fieramilano to be attended are 9, 11, 13 and 15. And tickets are already on sale!

Milan, 10 May 2023 – Pop culture has now become a universal common denominator, a point of contact that manages to unite an ever wider variety of people without any discrimination. It is the manifesto of a present that lives projected into a future in the making, as in an eternal “upload” of stimuli, experiences, stories and connections. This is the spirit of the new “version” of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. This is the vision that inspired the Dutch artist Tom Jilesenillustrator and animator for over 15 years in the entertainment industry, for the creation of the new visual official of the2023 edition: a vortex of interconnected individuals defined solely by their passions that points to a free future full of opportunities. To better accompany the message enclosed in the splendid illustration and celebrate the great success achieved with the 2022 edition, Milan Games Week & Cartoomics he changes his look and projects himself into tomorrow, entrusting his image to the Sicilian graphic designer Camarafounder together with RSH of the multidisciplinary collective Câimbra, who created a graphic representation of the contractions MGW+CMX which depicts the aerial evolutions of a shinobi, the historical Japanese figure known for its agility and speed which well describes the dynamism of this project ever more advanced.

Many innovations that herald the advent of a epic eventfirst of all the transfer of the event in new spaces inside the traditional exhibition center of Rho Fieramilanofor a total of 38,000 square meters of entertainment, with ben 8,000 m2 more compared to the last edition. An even more spectacular and accessible experience spread out in well 4 Pavilions which will welcome the public of enthusiasts in total comfort and safety, allowing everyone to explore the many areas optimized to guarantee visitors the possibility of following all the attractions easily. The map of the event is thus declined in themed districts like the now classic areas Studios which will host the best of entertainment among the main costume and impersonator communities; Electric Townthe space dedicated to everything from the East: manga, anime, videogames, food and gadgets and a Gaming Zones with hundreds of consoles for free play. Added to these are also new spaces intended for show, talk And panel distributed on 6 boxes which add up to a spectacular Central Stage new concept, which dominates the huge arenas of theEsportshowthe area Comics & Games and the Creators World.

To embellish this new configuration of MGWCM extensionthe presence of the inevitable Heroes: real creators of stories, worlds and universes of fantasy, international guests of exception actively involved in the definition of an unprecedented event. Among the guests, crucial names in the gaming and comics industry such as Patrice Desiletscurrently Game Designer of Panache Digital Gamesan independent development studio he founded in 2014 and previously involved in the production of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Timeas well as the first creative director of the successful franchise Assassin’s Creed. The surprises for video game enthusiasts do not end here, in fact the presence of Sebastián Kalembanow Game Director at CD PROJECT REDproject leader of the new trilogy of The Witcherformerly leading the team that made Cyberpunk 2077 and Lead Animator for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

There are also important presences on the comics front, such as that of Esad Ribicsumptuous Croatian artist and Marvel cartoonist famous for a great saga about Thor and Conan, but also for his creator-owned project VS. Last but certainly not least, the presence of the legend is confirmed Chris Claremontthe creator and writer of the longest and most famous saga of X-Men: The Uncanny X-Men, the extraordinary commercial and critical success of the 80s and 90s. Winner of every award the industry has to offer, Chris Claremont is also known as the creator Dark Phoenix, a narrative arc that, with its innovative writing of the main character’s story, paved the way for the reinterpretation of superheroes within the comic universes. So much so that his works are kept in the Rare Book and Manuscript Library of Columbia University in New York.

Good news for fans too Star Wars: it will be Albin Johnson, the founder of the 501st Legion, the largest Star Wars costuming group in the world. Following their daughter Katie’s diagnosis of cancer in 2005, Johnson and the R2-D2 Builders Club created R2-KT to spread awareness about pediatric diseases. MGWCM extension will therefore be the next destination of the Pink Force Day: an important international charitable initiative in memory of Katie whose testimonial is the likeable droid R2-KT and which will find space within the large Star Wars area in Pavilion 11 Of Rho Fieramilano.

A few clicks will suffice milangamesweek.it to secure entry a MGWCMX 2023, the edition that promises to be the richest and most immersive ever, able to satisfy any enthusiast. All that remains is to mark the dates on your diary and get ready to live the future that awaits us in advance!