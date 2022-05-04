From 25 to 27 November Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022 will be held in the Fiera Milano exhibition district in Rho, which for the second year will bring together the two Milanese events of the geek and nerd world “as one”. The ticket office will be officially opened by Claudio Di Biagio, director, screenwriter, radio speaker, youtuber and host of Mix & Match, the format of Fandango Club Creators powered by Monster Energy that will accompany the public up to Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. Claudio will open the dances during the usual live of the program on the Twitch FuniverseOfficial channel, on May 4th starting at 6pm. From today, tickets are available on milangamesweek.itwith different options tailored to the needs of each fan. With the 2022 edition, in fact, three types of tickets are born: the Supergamer (€ 45.00), the Ultrapop (€ 45.00) and the VIP (€ 99.00). All three categories offer the possibility to skip the queue at the entrance and also the early entry, which allows entry one hour before the official opening of the event.

All three premium types include some gadgets such as autographed posters and limited edition bags for the Ultrapop ticket and limited edition T-shirts exclusive to the Supergamer ticket. The latter will also allow you to skip the queue in the Gaming Zone powered by GameStop. With the VIP ticket you will also have privileged access to the Esports Arena and the opportunity to enter the VIP Lounge, a meeting point in the backstage of the central stage, with food & drink included and direct contact with all the celebrities who will alternate on the Main Stage . The full ticket is available at a price of € 21.00, but only the first 10,000 fans will be able to grab it under these conditions. Once the first tranche is used up, the next rate will be triggered. The same mechanics also apply to the 3-day subscription. The admission price for this package will be € 50.00, but only for the first 2,000 who purchase it. The reduced ticket, on the other hand, for children aged 6 to 10, remains fixed at € 12.00. All rates are available and can be consulted on the official website.