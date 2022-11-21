sony embraces the world of gaming in the round and on the occasion of the annual local appointment Milan Games Week & Cartoons 2022 carves out a part of the Games area, powered by GameStop, setting up gaming stations for consoles and more.

Through the sub-brand INZONESony brings with it a total of 6 workstations set up to test the products live: 3 workstations dedicated to PC gaming and 3 workstations equipped with PlayStation 5 and dedicated monitors for the best in console entertainment.

The INZONE range present at the fair boasts two monitors and three tensioned gaming headsets:

INZONE M9 : 27″ 4K HDR monitor with IPS panel and 144HZ refresh rate with 1ms GtG response time for immediate command/screen input reaction.

: 27″ 4K HDR monitor with IPS panel and 144HZ refresh rate with 1ms GtG response time for immediate command/screen input reaction. INZONE M3 : 27″ FULL HD monitor again with IPS panel but designed for extreme competitive gaming that renounces the quality of 4K to extend the image delivery speed that travels at 240 Hz this time with VRR active for shooter games in primis.

: 27″ FULL HD monitor again with IPS panel but designed for extreme competitive gaming that renounces the quality of 4K to extend the image delivery speed that travels at 240 Hz this time with VRR active for shooter games in primis. INZONE H9 : Wireless headset with 32 hours of battery life and surrounding noise cancellation.

: Wireless headset with 32 hours of battery life and surrounding noise cancellation. INZONE H7 : Headset like the previous one but with 40 hours of autonomy for those who spend more time in the field!

: Headset like the previous one but with 40 hours of autonomy for those who spend more time in the field! INZONE H3 : Entry Level wired headset, the same quality as the above two but with wire.

Monitors will be available as of January 2023 while the headphones have already been on the market since July this year.