There Milan Games Week 2022 started today is the program of ESL extension is full of leading events, from the finals of the ESL Italia Championship of Pokémon United to the appointments with eFootball 2023 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 at the Esport Arena.

In these minutes at Milan Games Week 2022 the finals of the ESL Italia Championship presented by Euronics tournament are being played Pokémon Unite where tappepotati and 5i face off to decree the best team in Italy. You can follow the live in the player below.

At 12:30 instead will start a international invitational on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with commentary by Franceso Pardini, one of the leading exponents of the Pokémon competitive scene and winner of two Italian national championships. The event will also see the participation of three pro-players: Cunha Eduardo Mourão Brás, current reigning champion of the Pokémon World Championship 2022, Castilla Guillermo, in second place in the world rankings, and Stadter Markus, who has conquered numerous international titles.

The appointments don’t end there. On the stage of the eSports Arena there will also be two surprises linked to as many triple A productions. The first comes from Konami, which will show an absolute preview of its new eFootbal 2023 eSport project, the “eFootball Italia Cup”, a new tournament organized exclusively for the players of the Boot. The other one will be Heroes of Warzone 2.0a special event created by PlayStation hosted by Fabio Rovazzi starring Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and three streamers Moonryde, Velox and HontasG.

The first day of Milan Games Week 2022 ends in style with two musical moments not to be missed. Always on the stage of the eSport Arena, he will perform from 20:00 George Vanni, famous for many cartoon theme songs including Pokémon and Dragon Ball, with an acoustic concert. At 21:00 instead it will be the turn of Rose Villain, Italian singer-songwriter with a strong international flavor, winner of platinum and gold records, together with DJ and producer Andy Sixpm.