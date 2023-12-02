Milan beat Frosinone 3-1 in the match scheduled for the 14th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Rossoneri coached by Pioli prevailed with goals from Jovic, Pulisic and Tomori: the success allowed Milan to rise to 29 points, consolidate third place and shore up the coach’s bench, in question after the lackluster results in Europe. Frosinone, for whom Brescianini’s goal was not enough, remains at 18, in mid-table.

The match

Milan, called to redemption after the flop in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, started with caution and allowed the guests to manage the ball with relative ease. The home team didn’t create much and relied on long shots in the first half which offered little excitement.

The monotony was interrupted in the 42nd minute by Tomori’s disaster, who gave the ball to Cuni. The Frosinone striker appears alone in front of Maignan and tries to go over him with a soft touch, the Rossoneri goalkeeper doesn’t take the bait and saves everything. The danger shakes Milan, who take the lead in the following action. The clearance by the Ciociaria defense after an elaborate maneuver by Milan becomes an assist for Jovic: volley, 1-0 in the 43rd minute.

Milan has the merit of virtually closing the score at the start of the second half at the second real opportunity. Maignan’s throw is precise, Pulisic controls perfectly and pierces Turati: 2-0 in the 50th minute and the devil can relax. Even too much, judging by the amnesia that opens up space for Ibrahimovic in the 53rd minute: the touch goes past Maignan, the ball slips away without anyone putting it back into the net. The curtain falls in the 74th minute with a hat trick for Pioli’s team. From a corner, Jovic is good at blocking for Tomori: basic touch, 3-0. Before the final whistle there is room for the goal of the Lazio flag. Brescianini’s free kick is a cross, no one intervenes. Not even Maignan: 3-1.