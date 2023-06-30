Loftus-Cheek brings the English counter to 7, but in the beginning Jimmy Greaves was the first Rossoneri in England. Not a bad start for Milan, who in 1961 secured the most prolific bomber in the history of the First Division, ancestor of today’s Premier League, then world champion with England in 1966. The forward scored 9 goals in 10 games with Milan and remained in Italy for only a few months: a spat with Nereo Rocco prompted him to return to his homeland, to Tottenham, without too many regrets.