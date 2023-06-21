Milan sold by Gerry Cardinale to the Arabs: the fake news circulating on the net

AC Milan sold by Gerry Cardinale to wealthy Arab investors remains a hoax that keeps going around the net. After what I wrote yesterdaya beloved and highly authoritative voice of Milanism intervenes in the debate such as Charles Pellegatti who, in his editorial on Milan News – about these rumors and the thousand more (or less…) rumors – based on the Rossoneri market these days writes: “Milan fans, from the land scrutinizing the sea, would like to know strategies and the first moves or celebrate the new arrivals. Instead, we have to wait a little longer. Perhaps settling for the now daily “Fake news” of a new Arab sheikh, ready to buy Milan!”

Milan transfer market, Tonali and the thousand and one night sirens of Newcastle

Among the many backgrounds that are animating the AC Milan transfer markethowever, there is one that scares the Rossoneri hearts a lot: theNewcastle assault on Sandro Tonali. The English club, owned by Arabs (Pif fund), is very rich, ambitious, ready to assert itself immediately on its debut in the Champions League and is looking for one or two valuable midfielders to strengthen itself. The number 8 of the Devil (two goals and ten assists in 48 appearances in the season) is part of the list. Indeed, for Tonali the Magpies seem ready to put a fabulous signing on the plate: does Sandro get around 3.5 at Milan? The British can give him double that. For the tag we talk about 50-60 million. An already interesting figure and if there were to be a further raise perhaps even the Devil could reflect on what to do.

Milan transfer market, Theo Hernandez and the big names at the window

Not only. The attentions of the big names in Europe still hold the court for Theo Hernandez. According to Corriere della Sera, Milan’s French left-back has ended up in the crosshairs of the two clubs Manchester (United and City) and also of real Madridbut to convince the executives of the Devil to sit down at the table to start talking, an offer of at least 70 million euros will be needed.

Milan transfer market, Maignan’s price

Speaking of the prized pieces in AC Milan’s silverware: according to Corsera, Magic Mike Maignan it may have been sold by Milan, but only in the face of a super indecent proposal. The price? One hundred million euros. The French champion likes the Chelsea (but Onana seems to be in pole position, with Vicario who would then move from Empoli to Inter) and al Manchester United.

Milan transfer market: Thuram stays warm, Guler dreams of Moncada

At the entrance, the name of obviously remains topical Marcus Thuram for attack: Milan can offer him a salary of 5 million (including bonuses) with the certainty that he would be a pivot of Stefano Pioli’s team (while PSG ‘without’ Nagelsmann and with Luis Enrique arriving cooled the track for the Borussia Monchengladbach striker). For the trocar the name of remains hot Arda Guler (sensational talent born in 2005, the other day a spectacular goal with the shirt of Turkey), a player who likes a lot to Moncadabut for which there is intense competition as well as very expensive commissions to deal with (while the release clause is high but accessible: 17.5 million to snatch him from Fenerbahce). “Guler is in great demand. He will become the next top player in European football” the well-known prosecutor Raffaela Pimenta explained in the past few hours.

Milan transfer market, Chukwueze and Luka Romero from Lazio

The track leading to the 24-year-old remains beaten on the right wing Samuel Chukwueze (with Messias or Saelemaekers then leaving), for which Villarreal are asking for at least 20 million euros. Not only. According to Repubblica, Milan would have reached an agreement with Luke Romerostriker born in 2004 leaving Lazio on a free transfer.

Milan transfer market, De Ketelaere rebus

Charles De Ketelaere? A Rossoneri dilemma remains. His agent has no doubts: “Maldini was a great supporter of Charles, but his replacement is the chief scout Moncada who helped him in his transfer”, the words of Tom de Mul. On the former Bruges’ negative season: “Charles looks in the mirror. He knows that everyone is judging him a lot because it was Milan’s greatest transfer, but he also realizes that he can give even more than that. And you know how all of us, who has all the qualities to be successful”. But CDK’s future remains a puzzle: give him a second chance hoping that he will make the leap in quality after the year of acclimatization and being able to do all the summer training with Milan (which didn’t happen last year)? It’s a possibility. The sale remains difficult given that his price tag is worth 28 million (to avoid the capital loss). The loan is another possibility.

