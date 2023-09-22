Sebastian Frey former goalkeeper of Florentine made some statements to the microphones of ‘TV Play’focusing in particular on Milan . The coach is in the sights of the former extreme defender, Stefano Pioli compared with a figure like that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic . Here, then, are his words.

Milan, Sebastian Frey and the criticism of Stefano Pioli

—

“Pioli has less specific weight to convey something to him than a Maldini, a Baresi or an Ibrahimovic. Two years ago they won the Scudetto and in the key moment for the leap in quality Maldini was sent away. All the players regretted it and sent a signal to the extent that they were allowed, therefore with social media. So at this point it would make more sense to involve a figure like Franco Baresi, who is already part of Milan.”