Milan (Reuters)

Milan’s technical director Paolo Maldini said: The rival club in the Italian Serie A football club has suspended negotiations for renewing contracts, until the end of the season, after a confrontation between a group of fans and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the training headquarters.

Mystery surrounds the future of the Italy goalkeeper, whose contract expires in June, and members of the Ultras went to the Milanilo Sports Center to express their position directly.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that the fans informed the goalkeeper that he should not compete in the summit match against Juventus next Sunday as long as his contract was not renewed.

“It is important to stress strongly that no one outside the Milan administration decides who plays and who renews his contract,” Maldini told the Italian agency.

He added, “There are certain decisions that belong to the coach and pertain to the football stadium, while the club is concerned with contractual affairs.”

Donnarumma is not the only player whose contract expires soon, as playmaker Hakan Chalhanoglu has not agreed on a new contract either.

But Maldini made clear that contracts would not be decided upon until the season’s end, on May 23, and said:

From this point on, all contract renewals will be frozen until the end of the season to allow the team to focus only in the league, and we will continue to protect players as we always do.

Chalhanoglu scored a goal and Donnarumma kept his net clean during Milan’s 2-0 victory over Benevento to climb to second place in the league.