Milan, Francesca Pascale also in the square: “Schlein fighter, Salvini homophobic”

Francesca Pascale was also present at the Milan demonstration for the rights of LGBTQ+ families today. The former partner of Silvio Berlusconi and wife of the singer Paola Turci reiterated her support for Elly Schlein, present today in Piazza Scala together with the mayor Beppe Sala. “Today all the people who are close, who think about civil rights can do nothing but vote for Elly Schlein because there is no alternative. I think all the good things possible about her,” said the 37-year-old. “Rather than voting for the secretary of the Democratic Party, I would focus on choosing the right person, who says the right things, at the right historical moment, and in this case there is only Elly Schlein. Not recognizing yourself in centre-left values ​​and voting right in my conditions is like a kid voting for Easter: there is no alternative and Meloni should pay attention to this as a woman, as a mother and as a Christian, but above all as a civil person ” Pascale added, saying she likes Schlein “as a woman, a fighter, I like her story.”

Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-girlfriend and singer Paola Turci’s wife also called Salvini “homophobic”, saying she still has faith in Giorgia Meloni. “Paola Turci is not my wife, I am civilly united with her. Still, I feel no different than a heterosexual couple. Why can’t it be, why doesn’t Salvini like it? I define Salvini as homophobic, I define the sovereignists as homophobic, the parties that go arm in arm with Orban, the racists and out of their minds ”, she said. “I don’t want to insult anyone. They annoyed with this hatred. This is why I have faith in the figure of Giorgia Meloni. I have never voted for Fratelli d’Italia, but I want to have faith in the woman she is ”. Meloni’s invitation is to “reflect” because there is not “a guerilla between homosexuals and heterosexuals”.

The 37-year-old was also at the center of a spat with the journalist Piero Ricca, who challenged her for her past with Silvio Berlusconi. “Was she already a lesbian when she was with Berlusconi?” Ricca said. “I have never hidden my bisexuality from loved ones”, Pascale replied when asked if she “was already a lesbian when she was with Berlusconi”. “When she was the lollipop in Naples, the commercials with the calippo in Naples, I was already making complaints against Berlusconi”, said the journalist, whom Pascale accused of having a “perverse and macho attitude”.