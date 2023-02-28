Milan, fourth shirt makes sales boom. The PumaxKoché uniform sold out on the online store

Milan, what a boom for the fourth shirt: the data – United States (18.2%), France (10.6%), Germany (8.7%) and China (6.1%): these are the countries which, a few days after the official launch which took place on Thursday 23 February during the Milan Fashion Weekare also driving the sales success of the new Fourth Kit by AC Milan and PUMA abroad in collaboration with the French fashion house KOCHÉgone now sold out on the online store in the authentic version.

The digitally inspired garments and the collaboration with the Parisian fashion house perfectly reflect the innovative attitude of the Club and its attention to the new generations, aspects that have found great response among the Rossoneri fans. About 60% of those who bought the Fourth Kit in the first days after its launch were under 30, while 25% of buyers were between 30 and 39 years old.

Milan, fourth shirt: Theo Hernandez, Ibrahimovic and Tonali are the best sellers

The most requested customization was the jersey 19 of Theo Hernandezprotagonist of the promotion campaign as well as of the goal that unlocked and directed the debut of the new kit in official matches (Milan-Atalanta 2-0, read: Theo sets San Siro on fire, Thiaw cancels Hojlund: the Rossoneri report cards).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Lapresse)



Ibrahimovic’s 11 followswhose demand, among other things, underwent a considerable surge when he returned to the field after a long period away from the pitch, and the 8 of Tonali.

Great demand also for the special gold jersey of the new goalkeeper kit customized with the number 1 of Maignan.

The success achieved in a few days from the new Fourth Kit further attests to the passion and attachment to the Rossoneri colors on the part of the beyond 500 million AC Milan fans distributed all over the worldalso enhancing the contamination between different worlds that has recently led the Club to present the collection in an exclusive event during the Milan Fashion Week and weave relationships with entertainment, fashion and lifestyle realities.

Read also



Ibrahimovic jokes on live TV: “Free game, do you want my house too?”. Zlatan show: video

Subscribe to the newsletter

