The bewilderment is palpable and exudes from any reasoning encountered on the Rossoneri web. Because things at Milan, compared to how they thought they could go, continue to take turns that the fans judge with anxiety and distrust. The first strong break was evidently the departure of Maldini and Massara: up to that moment the market was channeled in a certain way and with certain ways. The second tear was Tonali’s farewell, or the loss of the one who in the eyes of the people was the designated captain of the future. The third tear is the match lost against Inter for Thuram: something that burns not so much for the player’s profile per se, but for having lost it to the benefit of his cousins. In other words: Milan, which has obvious gaps to fill in (at least) four areas of the pitch, is still looking for solutions up to now. Center forward, attacking midfielder, right winger, midfielder: the rally is approaching and the fan is worried. See also 24h Spa | Superpole Lamborghini, Caldarelli Super Saiyan format

The starting point for any reflection is that Marcus Thuram was the first target for the attack. Therefore, to find someone of the level to work alongside Giroud, it is perhaps necessary to dust off old tracks, if new ones do not appear. For example, the one that leads to Morata, a name on the notebook already in recent months but clearly a very different profile than Thuram. The novelty of the last few days, if anything, is the entry of the Devil into the panorama of Lukaku, who we imagine considered Milan to be the last possible suitor in the world. Milan would also be willing to buy the Belgian from Chelsea outright (we're around 40 million), the problem is that Romelu doesn't seem very convinced – an understatement – of changing the city's parish. Then there's Scamacca, which however remains in the background at the moment.

Behind the centre-forward, or in the center of the frontline, there are above all two names. One is Kamada, who already has total agreement with the Devil and has freed himself from Eintracht for free, but who has however been put on standby in the last period. The other is Guler, the 18-year-old Fenerbahçe talent chased by half of Europe. It's a complicated assault. Among other things, he has a 17.5 million clause that his club would like to eliminate in order to be able to keep him at least for another season. But Guler right now in via Aldo Rossi is absolutely the first name on the list.

Here the list is long, also because the problem is age-old. Milan have been trying to strengthen themselves on that front for a couple of years, without actually succeeding. In the last few hours, the name of Pulisic, the US national team (also on display recently in the American Nations League) and with a Chelsea-owned card expiring in a year, has become very topical again. The quality is not discussed, the continuity yes. That's why in reality the favorite for the right lane is Chukwueze, a 24-year-old Nigerian from Villarreal. Born in 1999, he would gladly go to Milan but the yellow club intends to monetize as much as possible even if the contract ends in 2024. Thirty million are needed, and the request generates perplexity in the Rossoneri club. Other names? Doku, a 21-year-old Belgian from Rennes and Isaksen, a 22-year-old Danish from Midtjylland.

Last but not least, the median. Having said that the multi-role Kamada could also be used in these parts, with Tonali's farewell it is necessary to close a chasm. Milan will therefore try everything with Frattesi, on whom there is a need to win a derby with Inter. Loftus-Cheek always remains behind the scenes, a bit like Kamada: name not crossed out, but temporarily placed in the freezer pending the turn that (other) events will take.