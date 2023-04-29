The investigations are underway, for the moment there is the utmost secrecy on the matter: passers-by found the lifeless fetus

Terrible discovery in Milan, a lifeless fetus in a Caritas dumpster. The police are investigating the matter.

The alarm was raised by some passers-by, who found the lifeless fetus wrapped in a cloth, perhaps an old blanket or an old rag. The widespread news is still few, the authorities are maintaining the utmost confidentiality on the affair.

The discovery was made late yesterday afternoon, Friday 28th April. A lifeless fetus in a Caritas bin Città Studi area in Milan.

In a few hours, the news spread on social networks, reaching every part of Italy and shocking thousands of people.

The rescuers of the Lombardy regional emergency agency reached the place in a short time, after the alarm raised by some passers-by. Shortly afterwards, the agents of the police station also intervened, who suffered started the investigation. The details have not yet been disclosed, for the moment there is the utmost confidentiality.

We will have to wait for the next few hours to new updates about what happened.

Another news coming from Milan

Another piece of news has also arrived from Milan in the last few hours. A 25 year old dishwasher he lost control and stabbed a colleague and the chef of the Acqua Pazza restaurant.

The events occurred inside the kitchen, it would seem that the 25-year-old was triggered by the request to wash a pot.

The boy, without a criminal record and regularly employed by the restaurant, lashed out a colleague of Chinese descent, after which this would ask him for help washing a pot. She just hit him with a knife under the mandible. Immediately afterwards, he attacked the cook, injuring him to the eye, lip and wrist. Fortunately, neither of them suffered serious consequences. They were taken to the hospital in yellow and green codes.

The dishwasher was arrested on charges of aggravated bodily harm.