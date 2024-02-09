Milan forced to move the stadium outside the city of San Donato, mayor Sala derails the Milan hypothesis

“Good news for athletes, for Milanfor the jobs created and for the citizens of San Donato”, said the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. We are on the south-eastern outskirts of Milan – as reported Free – the area where Milan will finally build its stadium after years of back and forth.

And then Salvini addresses the mayor of Milan directly, to stigmatize “the mayor's inertia, inability and multi-year indecision Beppe Sala and of the left that does not govern Milan”. The crucial date was last Thursday, February 8th when the purchase of the land from was formalized SportLifeCity, a company controlled by Milan through deed. There RedBird Of Gerry Cardinale has formalized the payment of almost 40 million for expenses relating to the project.

This amount had actually already been paid last June as stated in a press release at the time: “During the year the majority shareholder ACM Bidco BV made a payment towards a future capital increase in favor of the Parent Company AC Milan SpA for a total of 40 million needed to cover expenses and investments relating to the “New Stadium” project and for the capital strengthening of the Parent Company”.

The mayor of San Donato Francesco Squeri declared: “The facility will have 70,000 spaces, two levels of parking for 3,500 spaces, a hotel, catering, offices, a Milan store, a museum, a large square and an auditorium.”

In short, what has happened has been achieved Salvini feared this summer when in a letter sent to “La Provincia di Lecco” he wrote: “The case of the Milan stadium is known to everyone, with the risk that Milan And Inter build new plants outside the city. It would be a huge blow to the image of the Lombardy capital. Yet, a story of global importance is stranded between controversies, indecisions and those who the president Silvio Berlusconi defined as 'snares and strings'.

Last November the leader of the League he had also written to Corriere della Sera: “If there is no stadium in Milan it is the fault of the mayor and the municipal administration who have wasted years doing nothing.” Sala, again in the same newspaper, replied by passing the buck: “It's all the Mayor's fault on the stadium. But do I have to bring up his statements from recent years, always contradictory? Should we talk about the restriction that your Government has placed and which certainly doesn't help? And in any case the calculations will be made in the end.”

On the well-known site “PlanetMilan” today it's titled: “Milan, the new stadium is born: objective 2028” and yesterday the Gazzetta dello Sport opened the newspaper with a long dedicated article. Among other things it reads: “Scaroni has hypothesized the inauguration for the 2028-29 season, to be ready to celebrate the club's 130th birthday in the new stadium. The first stone, at least according to forecasts, will be laid at the end of 2024.”

And then again: “We want to build the most beautiful stadium in the world. It will have seventy thousand seats and will be eco-sustainable. We want to bring value to an isolated area.” The key to understanding the project is mobility, which refers to three areas of attention: infrastructure, roads and environmental compensation. That of the new stadium of Milan Unfortunately, this is a story we have already seen with mayors like that of Rome, Virginia Raggiwho for years held a wavering position that ended up causing him to flee James Pallotta.

Now as a “minister of action” and a fan of the Milanese team Salvini can toast the new stadium even if the incredible inertia of Room“mayor undecided about everything”, who will deprive Milan fans of the joy of having a stadium in the city.