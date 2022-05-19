Milan: for sale an apartment payable in cryptocurrencies

An apartment that can be purchased in cryptocurrencies: for the first time in Milan it will be possible to buy and sell via the blockchain. The apartment in question is located on the penultimate floor of a building in the Cinque Giornate area and is owned by a well-known Italian director, explains Luxforsale, a luxury portal based in Sanremo, which deals with the real estate operation. In addition to the property, for sale at a cost of 940 thousand euros payable in cryptocurrencies, as a tribute to the future buyer 3 “land” in the metaverse, in addition to the “non-fungible token” (NFT), or the virtual certificate of authenticity of the property.

“This is an absolute novelty in the Italian real estate scene, a pilot operation on which to focus the spotlights – he says Claudio Citzia, CEO and head founder of Luxforsale -. The seller is a well-known director of the Italian advertising scene and with this operation he wants to definitively affirm the constant of blockchain technology, which thus also arrives in the luxury real estate sector “.

Apartment that can be purchased in cryptocurrencies in Milan: the details of the operation

Here are the terms of the operation: potential buyers will be able to buy in euros or with two of the main cryptocurrencies on the market, namely Bitcoin and Ethereum. “But there is more – adds Citzia – in the second case the buyer will have three virtual lands that cover the area of ​​the apartment and the NFT of the apartment itself, which will be available shortly” . He continues: “cryptocurrency has all the trappings to become a very popular currency in real estate sales, especially because it can give the buyer the opportunity to monetize that small investment in crypto made a long time ago. In addition, the choice of paying homage with the ‘purchase of the apartment, the nft of the same and 3 land is symptomatic of a market that is opening up to an increasingly hi-tech future “.

