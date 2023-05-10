Milan-Inter 0-2, Capello: “Pioli can’t find countermeasures against the Nerazzurri”

Milan sinks against Inter in the Champions League first leg derby: Dzeko and Mkhitaryan punish the Rossoneri and bring the Nerazzurri closer to the final in Istanbul. The Devil suffers for the entire first half, managing to give some signs of reaction in the second half. But the feeling of superiority of Simone Inzaghi’s team over the ninety minutes is clear.

And Fabio Capello from the Sky studies analyzing the match explains: “Pioli can’t find countermeasures, it’s not the first derby played like this. The midfield has never filtered, Inter’s midfielders were always free and created twice as many problems.”

Shevchenko, ‘Milan suffered against Inter psychologically, but they can recover’

“Milan suffered Inter psychologically. In the first half he wasn’t able to get into the game, in the second with a few changes and with a bit of the right mentality he managed to do better. The final result of this match rewards the nerazzurri, but in my opinion the Devil can still recover in the return“explained the former Rossoneri champion Andriy Shevchenkospeaking on Amazon Prime after Inter’s 2-0 first leg Euroderby win over Milan.

