MILAN. Four people – including a 9-year-old girl – were transported to hospital, in yellow code, for the consequences of a fire that broke out for reasons not yet ascertained last night in a building on the outskirts of Milan, in via Rizzoli. According to preliminary information, they are not life threatening. Two other people were visited on the spot.

The flames broke out around 4 am in an apartment on the ground floor where the dog of those who lived there was found dead: a 57-year-old Italian man who was burned in one hand and taken to the Niguarda hospital. A 49-year-old woman and a 25-year-old young man, both foreigners, were assisted in the same emergency room for smoke inhalation. The 9-year-old girl was transported to the San Raffaele: the little girl suffers from a pulmonary disease and it was therefore decided, despite the fact that she breathed little smoke, to make the necessary checks. In addition to the vehicles of the firefighters, 5 ambulances and a medical car intervened on the spot.