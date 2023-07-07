Milan, fire in a nursing home: six dead, eighty injured

A fire broke out in a rest home in Milan in the night between Thursday 6 and Friday 7 July: the toll is six dead and eighty injured, two of whom are in very serious condition.

According to initial information, the flames would have spread inside a room occupied by two women aged 69 and 87, who died charred.

The other four victims, three women aged 75, 84 and 85 and a man aged 73, died of intoxication from the smoke which affected the first and second floors of the structure located in Via dei Cinquecento in Milan.

The mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, who made an inspection of the structure together with the councilor for security Marco Granelli, declared that the fire is “contained. One has to say in these cases that it could have been worse, but six dead are a very heavy toll ”.

The flames, Sala confirmed, developed in a single room: “Visiting the rooms next door there is no fire, but the blackened walls, the fumes are as lethal as the fire”.

Now, the Municipality is “working to quickly relocate people who are very often not self-sufficient” and a place is being sought in the manager’s other structures “because I remember that this is a Municipality structure but managed by private individuals for many years” .