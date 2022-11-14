Milan-Fiorentina 2-1, Marelli’s slow motion on DAZN

Milan-Fiorentina closes 2022 with a Rossoneri victory: the icing on the cake in the year that brought the Scudetto back to the Devil’s house and a precious victory to stay within 8 of the Naples invincible of this season start (the team coached by Stefano Pioli is second with two points over Juventus and three over Lazio and Inter). The San Siro match ends with the controversy for two episodes from slow motion: the contact in the Milan area between Tomori And Ikonè on 1-1 (for which Fiorentina ask for a penalty) andown goal from Milenkovic which fixes the result at 2-1 at 91 °. Let’s see the slow motion of the former referee Luca Marelli to Dazn.

Milan-Fiorentina, Tomori-Ikone is not a penalty: Luca Marelli’s slow motion

Contact Tomori And Ikoné after a quarter of an hour of the second half, second Luca Marelli the referee of Milan-Fiorentina (Simone Sozzaat the Var there was Longo) did well not to award the penalty kick to Vincenzo Italiano’s team: “There is a contrast between Tomori and Ikoné, it also touches Ikoné’s right leg and in my opinion it is contemporary. VAR because it is a field evaluation. There is a lot to discuss, as far as I’m concerned not assigning the penalty is the most correct choice “, the words of Dazn’s moviolista.

Milan-Fiorentina 2-1, regular Milenkovic own goal. Marelli: “We are validating the network”. The slow motion

Milenkovic’s own goal which carries the Milan at 2-1 against Fiorentina: was the goal assigned or canceled? For Luca Marelli there can be the referee’s decision e Var who validated the Rossoneri goal: “There are two interventions to be evaluated, the first in midfield between Rebic and Duncan and the referee is in an ideal position to evaluate – he explains to Dazn – Then there is a contrast between goalkeeper and Rebic, they are two players moving towards each other. Here too there is room for evaluation. They are complex episodes to evaluate, there can be different evaluations. The network is validating but the contrast on Duncan is more evident than on Terracciano “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

