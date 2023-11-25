Milan beats Fiorentina 1-0 in the match valid for the 13th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A and holds sole third place in the standings with 26 points. The Rossoneri prevailed with a goal scored on a penalty by Theo Hernandez in the 47th minute of the first half. The match ends with the record debut of Francesco Camarda: in Milan without Giroud and Okafor, in the final there was the debut of the 15-year-old attacker, the youngest debutant in Serie A.

The team coached by Pioli shows up in the 23rd minute with Pulisic, who looks for the wildcard from outside and finds the save from the attentive Terracciano. In a balanced match, the Viola threatened in the 40th minute. Nico Gonzalez tries the solution with a turn, the ball goes over the crossbar. In the 44th minute Pobega takes off, header to Terracciano saves. In the 47th minute the goal breaks the balance. Parisi knocks out Theo Hernandez, a penalty which the winger converts: 1-0 at half-time.

Fiorentina tries to push at the start of the second half, but struggles to get to Maignan’s area, who has to commit to a couple of exits. The Viola became really dangerous in the 62nd minute with the usual Nico Gonzalez: dirty shot, ball that chipped the post. In the 83rd minute, Milan throws baby Camarda into the fray: the 15-year-old striker, born on 10 March 2008, is thrown into the fray. The last thrill in the 96th minute. From a corner, Mandragora has the 1-1 ball on his foot: Maignan puts his face into it, in the true sense of the word, and saves.