Two new speed cameras and more cameras at intersections to fine those who run a red light. For Milanese motorists, 2024 is certainly expected to be harsher and not only in terms of temperature, considering that the ZTL will also come into operation in the Isola district in June. Translated: the collections for the Municipality of Milan will go from the 258 million estimated in 2023 to 268 million estimated for 2024 (but one million of residual recovery from previous years must also be considered, as explained by the Security Councilor Marco Granelli in commission). Work was completed in November on the installation of two new speed cameras which will come into operation in January, namely the one in Viale Fermi towards the centre, and Viale Famagosta towards Piazzale Miani.

Bikes and scooters are also in the sights

The number of sanctions for bikes and scooters is also increasing. In 2023 (the data reaches up to the first day of November) there were 1612 fines to cyclists, a number that has grown more and more over the years (in fact there were 732 in 2020, 869 in 2021 and 1720 in 2022). For scooters there were 3600 sanctions in 2023, 4,271 in 2022, 771 in 2021 and 580 in 2020.

The total revenue

The Security budget generally foresees a total revenue of 323 million in 2024, which is an increase of almost 21 million compared to the 2023 budget. As explained in the commission, the positioning of 11 security cameras in the station area is being started Central Milan, while the experimentation for the use of the taser for local police officers also seems to be imminent.