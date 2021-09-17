Fikayo Tomori, Milan defender, talked about many hot topics at the Rossoneri home and how they are finding themselves. His statements.

Purchased outright in the summer, Fikayo Tomori is increasingly at the center of the Milan. The English defender, born in 1997, continues to prove that he is an absolute level player. To the microphones of DAZN he gave a nice interview in which he touched on many topics. Her words.

On his name: “It is of Nigerian derivation. My first name means ‘God has filled me with joy’. It is a phrase: in Nigeria, parents often choose a phrase that gives the child a name.”

About his nationality: “I feel very Nigerian. When I was little my parents talked to me in Youruba, the ethnic group I belonged to. My favorite food is Jollof rice, a kind of rice stew; I don’t know how to describe it, but it’s a dish very tasty, very African, very strong “.

About moving to Canada: “When my mother was 22-23, my father moved to England and my mom took a trip to Canada to see a friend; my father went to visit her, they were already together at that point and I was born. I moved as a child in England, even though I would then return to Canada every year; I have many family friends there: when I think of Canada, only good things come to mind “.

On the national team: “At first I was playing for Canada. I played the first game in Mexico, then the following March against England in England; there were many of my teammates and friends, including Aina and Rashford: we had played together on Saturday and then I challenged them with the national team, and we also won “.

On his friendship with Tammy Abraham, Roma striker: “I’m very happy for him. We talk almost every day. We started playing for Chelsea when I was 7 and then we got to the First Team: that’s where you want to go when you grow up, but you don’t know if it will ever happen. I remember when I scored the first goal and he scored a hat-trick: it was the best day of our life “

On Milan: “Return to Chelsea with him? Now I feel great at Milan, I love Milan. Obviously Chelsea have been a very important part of my life for 15 years and I have managed to fulfill my dreams by playing in all competitions, but now I am very happy at Milan and I’m happy with what we’re doing; now we also have the Champions League at last and maybe we can win it like Chelsea did. “

About Milan: “I feel very good here. It is different from England: the rhythms are more relaxed, everyone is always in a hurry there, everything is quieter here. I like the Italian lifestyle: after training you drink a coffee, you take a quiet walk … I remember the first time I saw the Duomo: it was … wow! It was something special, so impressive, so Italian “. “Sorry about how he was treated.” Mino Raiola spoke of Donnarumma’s move to PSG

