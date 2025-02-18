





























The encounter Milan – Feyenoord of the Champions League, which is played in Giuseppe Meazza to the 18:45 hours can be seen live through

Champions League 2 By M+

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Milan – Feyenoord

Classification and statistics between Milan – Feyenoord

Milan arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



Dinamo Zagreb



while Feyenoord played his last game of the Champions League against



Lille



. He Milan Currently occupies the position number 13 of the Champions League with 15 points, while its rival, the

Feyenoordoccupies the Post 19 With 13 points.

