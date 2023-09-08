Made with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ICE-Agenzia and the Municipality of Milan, the Milan Fashion Week Women’s Collection, scheduled from 19 to 25 September 2023, includes 176 appointments: 67 fashion shows, of which 2 double shows, 62 physical and 5 digital, 72 presentations, 4 presentations by appointment and 33 events.

For the first time on the calendar are AVAVAV, CHIARA BONI LA ​​PETITE ROBE, KAROLINE VITTO supported by Dolce&Gabbana, RAVE REVIEW, THE ATTICO and TOM FORD and the AIGNER brand will return to the fashion show calendar.

This edition will mark the debut of Sabato De Sarno as Creative Director of Gucci, Peter Hawkings as Creative Director of Tom Ford, and Simone Bellotti as Creative Director of Bally.

“Creativity is the beating soul of a rich calendar of appointments which confirms the vitality of our system and the role of Milan on the international scene. Fashion shows, presentations and events tell stories and values ​​of the contemporary world, project visions of the future, create image and culture, combine heritage and innovation, bring together masters and young authors, break down borders, generate business. The task of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana is confirmed, today more than ever, to synthesize the demands that cross fashion and society by continuing a path around storytelling, sustainability, young brands, training and the enhancement of diversity. The Milan Fashion Week calendar reflects all the complexity and richness of our sector, also represented in the Fashion Hub of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and by the stories of the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards that we will celebrate at the end of Milan Fashion Week. We are happy that the international public can once again enjoy the magic of fashion in Milan.” Carlo Capasa, President of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. “Fashion has always been part of Milan’s DNA, weaving an indissoluble thread between the city and elegance, an everlasting bond that defines its identity and reputation in the world. Events of international resonance such as fashion week not only narrate the creativity, the excellence of Made Italy, the production chain behind the glamor of the catwalks, but also generate a significant economic impact for Milan, acting as a driving force for many sectors, from commerce to catering, from hotels to all urban services. Milan creates, lives and breathes fashion and our commitment as administration is to support CNMI and companies in the sector with the dual objective of preserving and increasing the prestige of our fashion week and promoting Milan’s role as the undisputed world capital of fashion .” Alessia Cappello, Councilor for Labor and Economic Development of the Municipality of Milan, with delegations to Fashion and Design Matteo Zoppas, President of Agenzia ICE: “It is thanks to the icons of Italian fashion, who have been able to amaze and conquer the world with products and unique collections, that Made in Italy has become, together with the other excellences of our country, a global symbol of beauty and well done. Enlightened entrepreneurs who, with strength and resilience, strengthened by their know-how, and with a marked sensitivity to sustainability, have paved the way for those who today bet on the success of their creativity.

Service created by Nick Zonna

Subscribe to the newsletter

