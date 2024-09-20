Milano Fashion Week Women’s Collection, will be able to start new alliances between Italy and China for the fashion sector. Present Councilor Mazzali and Cavalier Mario Boselli.

After the success of its Milanese debut last fall, Qinghe Cashmere returns to the Lombardy capital for the opening of the Milan Fashion Week Women’s Collection. The association that brings together the most important companies producing the precious fiber of the Chinese region, located in the south-east of the Hebei province and always recognized as the Capital of Cashmere, has brought six brands from the district to the Four Seasons Hotel Milano.

The presentation revealed the talent of E-San, Langkun, Xinhua, Hongtai, Huangtaiji and Zhonghui, for a total of 18 looks that combine tradition and innovation, celebrating all the art and style of oriental manufacturing. Barbara Mazzali, Councilor for Fashion, Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Major Events for the Lombardy Region, spoke at the evening and said: “Milan is ready to once again become the center of the fashion world, and I am happy to represent the Lombardy Region on such a special occasion, dedicated to the excellence of cashmere, a material that embodies luxury, refinement and timeless elegance. Today we are also celebrating an important meeting: that between Lombardy and Qinghe, a Chinese region known for the extraordinary quality of its cashmere. Qinghe’s centuries-old tradition in processing this precious fiber marries with our craftsmanship, creating a strong and deep bond based on quality and excellence.” Present were Cavaliere del Lavoro Mario Boselli, President of the Italy-China Foundation and Ju Zhanwen, deputy executive director of Qinghe County. The event featured the most promising names in the region, which boasts a cutting-edge industrial supply chain at every stage, from the collection of raw cashmere, through combing, spinning, to the production of high-end clothing. But not only that. It will be able to consolidate strategic relations between Italy and China and start new alliances for the fashion sector, especially after the closing of the Silk Road agreement. Service created by Nick Zonna