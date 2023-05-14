After yesterday’s defeat in La Spezia, the AC Milan players and coach Stefano Pioli faced off against the Rossoneri ultras, right under the curve of the ‘Picco’ stadium. The discussion between players and fans is now being examined by the FIGC prosecutor who wants to understand if the speech given by an ultras boss of the Curva Sud was an incentive to give his best to try to replace the 0-2 suffered by Inter in sight the return of next Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final or a threat because the FIGC’s Sports Justice Code provides for a rule that prohibits the so-called ‘public pillories’ that players suffer in order not to have problems with the most extreme fringes of the fans.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri have Leao back for the match against Inter scheduled for Tuesday for the return leg of the Champions League semi-final. The Portuguese has returned to training again in a group, 8 days after the muscle problems he suffered against Lazio. The attacker did the whole session together with his teammates, except for the final practice match.