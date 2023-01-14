AC Milan fans protested with a banner over the high cost of tickets
Before the match between Lecce And Milan to the Street of the Sea, the fans present in the host curve expressed their disagreement regarding the cost of tickets for that sector, considered too high. In fact, a banner has appeared which reads the following words: “Guest sector 65 euros, what a shame”. A strong and clear position taken by the supporters of the Devilwhich do not fit the high price of the ticket for a match of this type.
January 14th – 6.06pm
