AC Milan’s policy in recent years on the market has been quite clear and profitable: the goal is to go and find young talents trying to anticipate the competition but with particular attention to the accounts. And it is precisely three terrible guys like Tonali, Diaz and Leão who are the real drivers of this exciting start to the season. The line has been drawn, Maldini and Massara are already looking to the future to try to strengthen Stefano Pioli’s squad.

Listen to “Milan, eyes on Red Bull Salzburg: not just Susic, talents in the crosshairs” on Spreaker.

EYES ON SALZBURG- The Rossoneri transfer market men are monitoring the performances of three Red Bull Salzburg players: they are the Croatian midfielder born in 2002 Luka Sucic, the American attacking midfielder born in 2000 Brenden Aaronson and the Danish one born in 2003 Maurtis Kjaergaard. There have been exploratory polls both with the Austrian club and with the representatives of the boys. Three young prospects marked in red on the agenda of Massara and Maldini.