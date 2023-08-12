Presented in the last few hours Yunus Musah, Milan are already beyond. The AC Milan club follows Andrew Omobamidele, Irish with a Nigerian father, defender born in 2002, 34 games in the last season in the Championship (the English B) with Norwich. Milan have informed themselves and would gladly add a young defender to the squad as early as the end of August. Not easy, due to costs (initially requested for 15 million) and tight deadlines: it is therefore possible that we will talk about it again in the autumn, for a winter deal.

FEATURES

—

A central defender role, he would add to the rearguard not only the freshness of his 21 years but also the player size of 190cm, physical strength and the aggressiveness to play aggressive football even away from goal. After the departure of Matteo Gabbia for Villarreal, already with a view to post-Kjaer, in the wake of Thiaw he would offer Pioli another alternative in the middle of the defense when there is a need to move Kalulu to the right. At 19 he made his debut in the Premier League, a few days after his debut with the Irish national team, for which he has already racked up six appearances.