After Loftus-Cheek Christian Pulisic is also one step away from Milan. The Rossoneri club, which Tonali was sold by Newcastle, has begun the strengthening campaign and is looking at Chelsea’s home to satisfy Pioli’s wishes. The English midfielder is the first of the reinforcements that the Parma coach has asked to shore up the midfield; Pulisic the offensive winger to give more weight to the attack. With goals, but also assists, crosses and dribbles. The American is not part of Pochettino’s plans and Boehly’s market men are trying both to thin out the squad and to settle the accounts to respect UEFA’s stakes. Milan, thanks to the money collected by Tonali, has gone on the offensive and is securing the two Blues.