Milan, Europa League playoffs: Gattuso-De Zerbi risk! Draws, possible opponents

Milan comeback to win in Newcastle thanks to goals from Pulisic and Chukwueze (with Maignan-Tomori miraculous, here are the report cards): not enough to advance to the Champions League round of 16 (due to PSG's draw at Borussia Dortmund), but they are at least worth a pass to the Europa League playoffs.

The draw is scheduled for Monday 18 December at 1pm. The teams that ranked third in their Champions League groups and the second-placed teams in the Europa League groups will compete (the top-ranked teams have already qualified for the round of 16).

Chukwueze beats Newcastle, Milan flies to the Europa League (photo Lapresse)



Forbidden to think of an easy double challenge, the urn (yet to be defined with the last day of the groups) could offer some pitfalls. And a possible crossroads of the heart: Marseille (which evokes bad memories in the 90s European Cup/Champions) coached by Gattuso. The French team is playing for first place in the group against De Zerbi's Brighton: the English have one point less, but the direct clash is on their home soil. Whoever succumbs in this sprint finish will find themselves in the box where Milan is also there.

Not just Marseille or Brighton… Let's see the Rossoneri's possible rivals in the Europa League playoffs.

Milan, Europa League playoffs: the possible opponents in the draws

Freiburg/West Ham

Marseille/Brighton

Betis/Rangers/Sparta Prague

Sporting Lisbon

Toulouse

Rennes/Villarreal

Slavia Prague

Molde/Qarabag

