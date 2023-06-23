The centre-back has played in the last two games of the German national team. Excellent debut with Lewandowski’s Poland. More good news for Stefano Pioli

Michael Antonelli

Little has changed between Milan and Germany. For Malick Thiaw, one debut leads to another. The Milan centre-back made his debut for Hansi Flick’s national team, sowing positive impressions against Poland and Colombia. The only source of smiles from the Devil’s last transfer market, today the Rossoneri look to the German as their star player. Furlani and Moncada’s goal will be to find other players like him in the square: young players, with low costs and guaranteed prospects.

High level — A few months ago, a summary of Thiaw's exploits at Milan was made by Antonio di Salvo, coach of the German Under-21 team, in an interview with the Gazzetta: "He's good at everything, but in recent months he's improved because he's learned to face responsibility". It is the key word of his path, which encompasses the sense of the exponential growth of the Rossoneri center back in the second part of the season. After the good impressions between the Champions League and Serie A, the 2001 class was thrown into the fray by Germany coach Hansi Flick, who now aims to make him a pillar of the selection towards the next European Championships to be played at home. The coach showered him with compliments after his 87-minute debut in a friendly against Poland ("He gave me an excellent match and showed that we have a young man in our hands who can play at a very high level") and also the social profiles of the national team have not spared praise for a debut defined as "strong".

CONFIRMATIONS — A judgment strengthened by the second chance as starter given to the defender against Colombia, another 90 minutes always in a friendly. From central line to 3 to arm on the right, with few differences. In the 2-0 defeat by the Germans, Thiaw was partly to blame for Luis Diaz's header, but overall he was one of the few to save and put in another strong performance. With a lot of recovery to Nesta on a counterattack by the South Americans, which in the last few hours has been making the rounds of social media amidst the compliments of the fans. In short, good firsts for Malick, who after 24 appearances combined in Milan will have to confirm himself with Pioli again next year. From him, the ranks earned in the hierarchies and an example role for the new course, with the company working to score other similar coups. In the background, the goal of arriving next summer as a protagonist to snatch a starting shirt in the home European Championship. Among the stadiums of the competition, his Dusseldorf stands out, one more reason to take the stage.