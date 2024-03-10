Milan Empoli live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

MILAN EMPOLI STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 3pm Milan and Empoli take to the pitch at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the 28th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Milan Empoli live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Milan and Empoli will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Milan Empoli kick-off is scheduled for 3pm today, Sunday 10 March 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Milan Empoli on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus Cheek, Okafor; Jovic. All. Pioli

EMPOLI (3-5-2): Caprile; Walukiewicz, Ismajli, Luperto; Gyasi, Zurkowski, Marin, Maleh, Cacace; Cambiaghi, Cerri. All. Nicola

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A