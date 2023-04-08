Frederic Massara, Rossoneri sports director, spoke to ‘SKY’ before Milan-Empoli, match of the 29th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023

Frederic Massara, Rossoneri sporting director, spoke to the microphones of 'SKY' before Milan-Empoli, match of the 29th day of the Serie A 2022-2023 which will take place at 21.00 at the stadium 'San Siro' of Milan.

On the victory against Napoli: “It was a wonderful performance, it gave us confidence. There are difficult matches, we’ll start again from that match but we’ll try to give continuity starting tonight”.

On Giroud and Brahim Diaz: “As far as Giroud is concerned, we’re paying attention to the details, his renewal is imminent. Brahim Diaz has done well in recent years, we’ll sit down with Real Madrid to find the conditions to continue together.”

On Leao's renewal: "First of all, there is a mutual will is a good prerequisite. Then there are some peculiarities, but it is a situation that we are facing with confidence and attention with the hope of finding a solution by the end of the championship".

On the percentage of Leao’s renewal: “Making percentages is a bit difficult now, it’s always 50%. It’s true that there have been moments where we seemed to be closer. It’s a situation that presents some complexity but it’s a situation we want try to solve it positively. No deadline, but by the end of the championship we have to understand if there will be the possibility of extending it”.

On De Ketelaere: “But I think this exclusion is part of a tactical choice because the coach is proposing three midfielders and not the attacking midfielder. Then the fact that five players change tonight I think is necessary because we need fresh energy. We are confident we will well knowing that Empoli could put us in difficulty”.

Still on Leao's renewal: "The fine is large but lower than that amount. Leao's agents will give the decisive word. From what I've heard in the last few days we are interested but not a party, we are at the window but confident that the parties involved can allow Leao to find the solution".

April 7, 2023

