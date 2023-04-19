Milan got among the four best teams in the Champions League by overcoming the key of Italian teams and leaving Napoli on the road, with a 2-1 aggregate, after drawing 1-1 in the second leg

The magical night that Napoli wanted in their stadium, in a devoted Diego Armando Maradona with the eleven on foot and with the shepherd who guides them, a Luciano Spalletti who introduced Politano in the right-handed profile by Lozano as the only tactical variant, without take into account those required by sanction from Min-Jae and Anguissa, it began exactly as they had surely dreamed.

Napoli was clearly superior to Milan in the first fifteen minutes, total control of the game and possession, sinking the ‘rossoneri’ in their own area. Of course, with occasions that hardly disturbed the door of Maignan.

A discreet shot from Kvaratskhelia, another from Politano and a shot from Osimhen without danger. But the drive, the efficient pressure and the self-confidence of ‘Kvara’ kept Napoli as the indisputable dominator of the match in what had to be the night of the season against a Milan that, as it already demonstrated in the round of 16, does not seem to feel pressure in the League of Champions.

A Milan that is capable of exhibiting a maturity and an imperturbable packaging, aware that his party was going through that phase of Neapolitan control, but also fully aware of their weapons. Some that he did not take long to take out for a walk and that gave results at the first opportunity. Leao, the most dangerous of all, was the one who activated his team and made it grow, causing a penalty that silenced the entire city of Naples. Giroud ran to put the tie on track. He hit with his left foot, but didn’t find the glory he was looking for. The one that Meret found under sticks, lifted back to heaven a few minutes later with another saving save to Giroud himself, who was frustrated again in what did not seem like his night.

The game, despite the fact that it was still controlled by the ‘azzurro’ team and that it remained with the initial tie, had changed. Milan had woken up and Spalletti was very worried from the bench, with the same face as in the first leg when his team did not score in the first minutes. As if he knew exactly what was going to happen to his team.

And it is that shortly after, in the umpteenth positional attack by Napoli, when the game was gently heading to rest, Ndombele, who entered the eleven due to the loss of Anguissa, made a mistake that at first did not seem fatal. His problem was that this poor control in the three-quarter zone went to the only player who is capable of creating danger 65 meters from the goal, a Leao who as soon as he received his plan was clear. He began his run, gaining speed with each stride and taking out his opponents one by one.

Ndombele, DiLorenzo, Rrahmani. Nobody could stop him. He planted himself in the rival area with the ease of someone who knows he is superior and when Meret went out to reduce, he gave the ball to a Giroud who only had to push her to make up for his two previous actions. Leao once again showed that he is a special player whose legs don’t shake on big nights.



Napoli left for the changing rooms touched, as well as somewhat annoyed by a possible penalty not called on Lozano, who entered for the injured Politano, but started the second act strong again. It was not with the overwhelming intensity of the first, but it turned the clash over the Milan area again.

With a ‘Kvara’ who was the one who tried the most, the one who did not cease in his efforts to get his team back into the tie, but always too alone, abandoned by an Osimhen who on his return was at the mercy of Tomori and Kjaer, and that he maintains his curse with Milan, whom he has not scored yet. He was able for a moment to dream Napoli again of the feat, when the referee signaled a penalty for Tomori’s hand with just under 10 minutes to go. ‘Kvara’, the best of the partenopeos, was the one who executed but, as already happened in the same goal in the first half, the goalkeeper frustrated the pitcher.

This time it was a Maignan who, although he didn’t have much to do tonight, continues to prove that there aren’t many goalkeepers better than him today. The missed penalty, on the other hand, did not put an end to all Neapolitan hopes. Osimhen managed to break down the ‘rossonero’ wall with a header in discount. It was too late.

Milan is once again among the greats 16 years later, since that 2007 edition that they ended up winning. Napoli wake up from sleep.

Synthesis

1 – Naples: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani (Ostigard, m.75), Juan Jesus, Mario Rui (Olivera, m.34); Ndombele (Elmas, m.63), Lobotka, Zielinski (Raspadori, m.75); Politano (Lozano, m.34), Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen

1 – Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo; Krunic, Tonali; Brahim Diaz (Messias, m.59), Bennacer, Leao (Saelemaekers, m.84); Giroud (Origi, m.68). Goals: 0-1, m.43: Giroud; 1-1, m.93: Osimhen

EFE

