The mayoral candidate puzzle in Milan for the center-right continues. But in the meantime, a strong name emerges. Following the identikit traced by Matteo Salvini himself, the mysterious character could be Andrea Farinet, university professor and president of the Advertising Progesso foundation who in recent days would have met both the leader of the League and Silvio Berlusconi. In fact, between the Carroccio and Forza Italia there seems to already be a sort of agreement on the name but for the green light to the candidacy, the approval of the FdI and the centrists would still be missing. For this reason, the official will only take place next week. “The agreement has not yet been concluded”, the national coordinator of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani takes time. But Farinet’s “is an appreciated name” in the center-right, so much so that his candidacy seems to be a real possibility. “It will probably be closed”, explain sources from the League.

Who is Andrea Farinet, the university professor possible candidate for mayor of the center-right in Milan

Farinet, born in Verbania but Milanese by adoption, would seem to correspond to the ideal of a ‘civic’ candidate outlined yesterday by Matteo Salvini. A person “of absolute depth that as a Milanese I would like to be mayor tomorrow morning”, he had defined him. A person who combines the world of teaching (Farinet was a professor of business economics at Bocconi until 2007) with that of business (he boasts training and consultancy activities for the main Italian and international companies). “We know that he has two degrees, continued Salvini – he taught and teaches in two prestigious universities”. As stated in the profile of its website, Farinet has in fact two degrees.

“I graduated in Business Economics from the Bocconi University of Milan in 1983 and in Political Science from the State University in 1988 -. I obtained a PhD in Business Economics at Bocconi University in 1989 and I specialized in Occupational Psychology. and consumption through the teaching of Gustavo Pietropoli Charmet, Marisa Giorgi, Giampaolo Lai, Luigi Pagliarani and Gianpaolo Fabris. I studied in particular the psychology of work in Milan at Ariele between 1994 and 1999 “. The other tile concerns your civic commitment. Farinet is president of the Progress Advertising Foundation.