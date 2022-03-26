Violence: a stabbed in Porta Venezia

A 34-year-old Somali citizen was arrested by the Milan Carabinieri for the attempted murder of a fellow countryman after hitting him with a broken shard in the neck. It happened last night around 3.40 in via Lazzaro Palazzi, Porta Venezia area. According to the reconstruction of the military of the Duomo company, the arrested, at the height of a dispute in the street for futile reasons, would have injured a 20-year-old rival.

The attacker arrested: he is a 34-year-old Somali citizen

The attacker with his clothes still stained with blood was immediately stopped by a crew passing by in the nearby Via Lecco. The victim, immediately rescued by some passers-by, was resuscitated on the spot by 118 personnel and transported in red code to the Niguarda hospital. She underwent surgery for hemorrhagic shock and is life threatening. Personnel from the investigative unit of the provincial command of Milan also arrived on the spot.

