Milan, accident on Halloween night: two dead and ten injured

Dramatic accident in Milan on the night between Tuesday 31st and Wednesday 1st November: the current toll is two dead and ten injured, two of which are in serious condition. Among the injured there is also an 8-year-old girl.

The collision, which involved three cars, occurred in Viale Forlanini, the road that leads to Linate airport. The dynamics of the accident are yet to be clarified.

According to a first, but still partial, reconstruction it seems that two of the three cars involved were rear-ended with the third car which subsequently hit the occupants who had in the meantime left the cockpits to verify the collision.

A 26-year-old, who was driving one of the cars involved, died instantly, while a 24-year-old boy died shortly after arriving at San Raffaele hospital. The injured in serious condition were transported, one to the Polyclinic and the other to Niguarda.

The street was closed to traffic, while the police are still on site to carry out investigations aimed at ascertaining the exact dynamics of the accident.

One of the drivers tested positive for alcohol

In the meantime it has emerged that one of the motorists involved in the accident had tested positive for alcohol. The man, aged around 30, was driving which triggered the first collision. The young man, who was traveling in the car with a woman, had a record for driving while intoxicated.