Important victory for AC Milan that goes on to win 3-2 in Bergamo against Atalanta. At the Gewiss Stadium, the Rossoneri start immediately strong, taking the lead in the 1 ‘with Calabria, in the 42’ Tonali’s doubling. In the second half, 78 minutes, it was Leao who made the third goal. In the final, Atalanta shortens, at 86 ‘on a penalty with Zapata, at 93’ with a goal from Pasalic. In the standings, the Rossoneri remain in the wake of Napoli, climbing to 19 points, while Atalanta remains at 11.

Milan immediately ahead after 30 seconds, Saelemaekers verticalizes for Calabria who sees the first low shot parried but the Rossoneri captain is good at reiterating on the net on the rejected. Shortly afterwards, Brahim Diaz charged the right footed ball by a defender. Very high rhythms in the first few minutes without a moment of respite. At 9 ‘first chance for the “Goddess”, a shot from outside by De Roon high. At 14 ‘great restart by Zapata who dribbles Kjaer and pulls, Maignan rejects but does not block, after a hitting and beating it is Tonali who sweeps. Atalanta again, Malinovskyi kicks from the edge, Kessie rejects. Counterattack Milan, Rebic finds Brahim Diaz on the spot, the placed is parried by Musso. The Bergamo players insist but Maignan with two great saves says ‘no’ to a low shot by Zappacosta and a header by Zapata. Prowess of Tomori who in a slide uproots a ball from Pessina thrown into the net, a muscular problem for the blue who comes out for Pezzella. At 38 ‘Milan restart with the ball for Rebic who enters the area but gets lost in one dribbling too many. At 42 ‘Milan doubles, Freuler has a naivete and gets the ball stolen by Tonali who flies towards the goal and with a right at the edge of the post overtakes Musso. In the final time I shoot Kessie around, out of a breath.

Change for Gasperini at the beginning of the second half, in Koopmeiners for Demiral. The first chance of the second half is of the Rossoneri’s brand, Leao’s lunge, ball in the center with Palomino who ‘vanishes’ the ball but there are no Rossoneri ready to take advantage of it. At 52′ Malinovskyi’s free-kick from the edge, ball wide. Double change for Atalanta, increasingly offensive, in Muriel and Ilicic for Maehle and Malinovskyi. At 59 ‘AC Milan, Rebic crosses for Saelemaekers who all alone off with his head but Musso of kidneys is saved. Calabria left, Palomino in a slip deflects for a corner. Change in Milan, debut for Messias in place of Brahim Diaz. At 78 ‘Milan puts the result on ice, Messias triggers Theo Hernandez who triangulates with Leao, the Frenchman returns the ball to the Portuguese who puts the ball at the corner of the posts. Theo Hernandez comes out for Ballo-Touré. The Nerazzurri are still trying, Ilicic’s low shot, Maignan is on good guard. Enter Bennacer for Tonali. At 84 ‘penalty Atalanta for a hand ball by Messias. On the spot goes Zapata who bags a powerful but central shot. Pasalic also enters for Freuler. In Milan out Leao, in Pellegri. At 93 ‘Zapata serves Pasalic who coldly from the small area Maignan, ends up 3-2 for Milan.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS