Second act of the final always at the Forum, same epilogue of race-1. Milan doubles and mortgages the Scudetto: since the finals have been played out of 7 games, only once (Sassari 2015) have they won the title down 0-2. Bologna will have to repeat that feat. The two coaches confirm the team and the starting quintets. Immediately Beli opens fire from three, Napier pays him back. But it’s only a segment of the show because then the game doesn’t take off with the defenses taking over.

blunt attacks — Milan, after a good start by Melli, throws away balls, Virtus goes ahead with Jaiteh, first change, much more tonic and inspired than in match-1. The percentages do not honor two important attacks and the nervousness grows: Scariolo coach who asks, not without reason, for free throws for a foul on Ojeleye. On 10′ it’s 14-17 for Bologna. In the second quarter, Virtus seems ready to make an extension by sprinting to +7 (17-24) with Teodosic on the pitch. Milan returns with Napier and Voigtmann, who finds a couple of triples, and with the dunk in traffic by Hall, decisive in the first game, which impacts at 29. Then the teams exchange triples: Shengelia makes 32-35, but Baron overtakes, after a 2+1 from Shields, shooting Belinelli in the face. See also Olympics in Beijing: Neise gets the next German skeleton gold

Bologna reopens it, but… — At the break it is 38-35 for Milan which has 8 points from Voigtmann and Melli, while on the opposite side Shengelia has 9 and Jaiteh 8 while Belinelli, after the initial triple, is still at 3 with 1/5 and 2 losses. In the third quarter Milan gains momentum with two triples from Baron and one from Napier extending to +10 (51-41), Bologna swerves and seems on the verge of a knockout but finds its shot and confidence again to shorten to 57-54. Game reopened. Fourth quarter, the triples of Datome and Voigtmann arrive. Milan returns to +9, here is Beli’s wake-up call, with two triples of his own he brings Bologna back to -4. Now the game is a trap, getting into the area is a feat. Shields succeeds earning important fouls. Bologna tries everything: Beli out, Teodosic in who arms Mickey for the draw at 72, Shengelia overtakes with a free throw but then misses three while Shields produces 5 decisive points for the new +4 Olimpia. Shields out with an injury. Hackett misses a free throw, Cordinier slips in 2/2 but it’s 77-76 Milan doesn’t tremble and doubles up. See also LIVE At 20.30 Final match-4 Milan-Bologna: Olimpia ahead 2-1 in the series

