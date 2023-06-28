Once the affairs of Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic have been defined, today Furlani will meet Fali Ramadani, agent of Luka Romero, to close for the Argentine. But the club market continues: the latest goals for the Rossoneri are the American and the Spanish

Alessandra Gozzini

The agenda of the CEO rossonero Giorgio Furlani is increasingly dense: yesterday he was in London to finalize the signings of Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic, a double blow from Chelsea which will cost Milan 26 million euros. Today, however, he will return to Milan to receive a visit from Fali Ramadani, Luka Romero’s agent.

It’s the right opportunity to close the deal: the player has chosen the AC Milan offer among many others. Eighteen years old, free after two seasons at Lazio, he will join Milan for the next five: in 2021 he made his debut for the Biancoceleste, making him the youngest debutant in Serie A in the club’s history at 16 years, 9 months and 10 days. Last November, thanks to the only goal in the league (decisive to beat Monza) he instead became the first player born in 2004 to score a goal in the history of the tournament. Without a bond, he is looking for a new ambitious challenge: Milan seemed to him the most convincing by far. See also Luis Díaz, 'with his hand outstretched': the video of the celebration with Liverpool

Musah idea — From free agent to free agent: the latest idea for the right wing is Adama Traoré, 27, who will be released from Wolverhampton. Speaking of talented youngsters, AC Milan stepped forward with Valencia for Yunus Musah, the twenty-year-old American midfielder. He is back from his third Spanish season with over 30 appearances to his credit: from 2020 he is also the pivot of the US national team (another 24 appearances), a plus in Gerry Cardinale’s AC Milan. After Loftus-Cheek he would be the second non-EU player in the summer market: the club could not sign up for others, giving up Chukwueze for example. The real problem today, however, is the valuation made by Valencia: over 25 million.