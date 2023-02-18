Milan, does not slow down at the toll booth and overwhelms the parked car to pay: two women died

Overwhelmed while they were stopped at the toll booth to pay. Two women lost their lives in a serious road accident that took place last night along the A4 motorway in Milan.

Around 2.30 am, the car carrying the two victims, aged 59 and 53, was rear-ended by another vehicle which was crossing the Milan-Ghisolfa barrier at high speed. The driver of the second vehicle, a 39-year-old man, was not seriously injured and his life was not in danger, while there was nothing they could do for the two women.

The rescuers who intervened on the spot could not help but ascertain their death, after the firefighters had extracted them from the plates. The investigation of the accident is underway by the traffic police.